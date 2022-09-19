Breshad Perriman, Garrett Wilson and Waiver-Wire Fantasy WRs to Replace Mike Evans

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans one game for his scuffle with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore on Sunday, per ESPN's Jenna Laine, leaving fantasy players potentially scrambling to find another option at the position ahead of Week 3.

If you drafted well and haven't been bitten by the injury bug, you probably have a quality option or two. But if you want more options, we'll go through a few below.

If New York Jets' rookie Garrett Wilson isn't rostered in your league, he's a good pickup. He was awesome in Week 2, catching eight passes for 102 yards and two scores on 14 targets.

He's not a guaranteed success story next week, however. He still has to contend with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis getting targets, though the Cincinnati Bengals aren't the worst matchup for him.

To date, the Bengals have given up 24 catches for 242 yards and a touchdown across two games to opposing wide receivers. That came with Mitchell Trubisky and Cooper Rush under center. Wilson is a high-risk, high-reward flex option in Week 3.

Roster him regardless. The long-term upside here is special.

Nelson Agholor might have caught your attention after posting six receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it's not as though the New England Patriots are loaded with other weapons on the outside, with DeVante Parker and Jakobi Meyers the other top options for Mac Jones.

Agholor is just a tough player to trust. It was his first game exceeding 100 receiving yards since Dec. 2020. And Parker and Meyers are still above him on the depth chart.

On the other hand, the Baltimore Ravens just let Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle feast on them to the tune of 22 catches for 261 yards and four touchdowns.

Starting Agholor is probably going to be a bigger risk than most fantasy players can stomach, and fair enough. But in deeper leagues he isn't the worst option if you find yourself desperate at wideout.

After two really strong weeks to start the season, Curtis Samuel probably isn't available in your league, or at least he shouldn't be. He's a priority addition if he is, however—he's developed a very solid rapport with Carson Wentz.

Speaking of rapports, Dallas Cowboys wideout Noah Brown has a solid one with the aforementioned Rush, bringing in five receptions for 91 yards and a score on Sunday. He only had five targets—and again, Rush is throwing him passes—but there is some sleeper potential here for Week 3.

Just keep an eye on Michael Gallup. If he returns next week against the New York Giants, Brown's value plummets immediately. And even if Gallup doesn't play, Brown is probably best treated as a desperation option.

Finally, we turn to Breshad Perriman, Tampa's in-house option to replace Evans. Much of his value heading into next week will directly correlate to the health of Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. If both play, he has very little fantasy upside.

If one or both are absent, however, he has real potential. He showed as much on Sunday, catching a 28-yard touchdown pass after Evans was ejected.

Keep a close eye on Tampa's injury report this week. If it appears as though Godwin, Jones or both won't play this week, Perriman becomes an instant flex option for your team. Russell Gage (five catches for 28 yards) and Scotty Miller (three catches for 34 yards) didn't do a ton with more playing time.

Perriman, on the other hand, stepped up.