Police Investigating Allegation Fan Slapped Kyler Murray After Cardinals vs. Raiders

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Las Vegas police are investigating an allegation that a fan struck Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray after the team's 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders, per the Associated Press.

The alleged incident occurred with the team celebrating Byron Murphy Jr.'s walk-off touchdown. Murray began celebrating with fans before reacting to what appeared to be a slap (0:26 in video):

Police spokesman Larry Hadfield confirmed there was a battery complaint made at 6:30 p.m. local time, with an allegation stating "a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player."

Murray was not specifically named by Hadfield.

An investigation is reportedly ongoing and a suspect has not yet been identified.

The Cardinals were on the road at Allegiant Stadium and overcame a 20-0 halftime deficit to earn their first win of the year. Murray scored a rushing touchdown with no time left in the fourth quarter, eventually forcing overtime with a two-point conversion.