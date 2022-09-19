X

    Police Investigating Allegation Fan Slapped Kyler Murray After Cardinals vs. Raiders

    Las Vegas police are investigating an allegation that a fan struck Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray after the team's 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders, per the Associated Press.

    The alleged incident occurred with the team celebrating Byron Murphy Jr.'s walk-off touchdown. Murray began celebrating with fans before reacting to what appeared to be a slap (0:26 in video):

    Cameron Cox @CamCox12

    WALKOFF!! <a href="https://twitter.com/12SportsAZ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@12SportsAZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/eQ75VJtk30">pic.twitter.com/eQ75VJtk30</a>

    Police spokesman Larry Hadfield confirmed there was a battery complaint made at 6:30 p.m. local time, with an allegation stating "a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player."

    Murray was not specifically named by Hadfield.

    An investigation is reportedly ongoing and a suspect has not yet been identified.

    The Cardinals were on the road at Allegiant Stadium and overcame a 20-0 halftime deficit to earn their first win of the year. Murray scored a rushing touchdown with no time left in the fourth quarter, eventually forcing overtime with a two-point conversion.

