Report: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II Day-to-Day After Suffering Injuries

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Patrick Surtain II are day-to-day after getting injured in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Jeudy injured his ribs, while Surtain had a shoulder issue. 9News' Mike Klis reported preliminary X-rays for Jeudy were negative, but the 2020 first-round pick was scheduled to have more testing.

Jeudy hasn't wasted time in building his on-field connection with Russell Wilson. The two combined for a 67-yard touchdown pass in a Week 1 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

He was forced to exit Sunday after only logging 10 plays, though. He caught one pass for 11 yards on three targets.

Surtain's usage was likewise limited as he had two tackles in his 25 defensive snaps against Houston. The defense still made life difficult for Davis Mills, who finished 19-of-38 for 177 yards and was sacked three times.

The Broncos are back in action in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers. Since they're only day-to-day, both Jeudy and Surtain could presumably be healthy in time to suit up.

Only two games into his tenure, head coach Nathaniel Hackett is already facing significant scrutiny. He'll obviously want to have his squad at full strength as Denver looks to improve to 2-1.