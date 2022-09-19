Pro Surfer Kalani David Dies at Age 24 After Suffering Seizure While Practicing

Tony Heff/WSL via Getty Images

Professional surfer Kalani David died Saturday after suffering a seizure while practicing.

"He was surfing when he apparently suffered some kind of epileptic seizure and drowned," Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency said to the Associated Press (via NBC News). "The death is still under investigation."

According to the AP, the 24-year-old suffered from Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a congenital heart condition that can cause seizures, paralysis and cardiac arrest.

Per Alexander Haro of The Inertia, David previously had a seizure while he was skateboarding in August 2016. He was placed into a medically induced coma for two days following another seizure at home in Hawai'i that December.

David quickly built a reputation for himself as both a surfer and a skateboarder. He won a gold medal in the under-16 group at the ISA World Junior Championships. He also competed in the 2012 Summer X Games in Los Angeles, placing 18th in skateboard park.

Legendary surfer Kelly Slater called David "one of the most talented surfers/skaters in the world" on social media.

"He was constantly pushing his limits," Slater said. "My condolences to the great family and friends that Kalani had on every beach around the world."