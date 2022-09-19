X

    Video: Cowboys Fan Rides Horse Through Store After Walk-off Win vs. Bengals

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 19, 2022

    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

    It may not be a great sign when fans are going above and beyond to celebrate a Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Following the Dallas Cowboys' 20-17 win Sunday, one fan apparently decided it was an occasion that warranted riding his horse through a Walmart.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    This Cowboys fan didn't know how to act after their first win of the season 💀 <a href="https://twitter.com/brgridiron?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brgridiron</a><br><br>(via kelvin_amaya716/IG) <a href="https://t.co/RhOFctbywP">pic.twitter.com/RhOFctbywP</a>

    To be fair, Cowboys fans have to take what they can get considering this is already shaping up to be a lost season.

    Dallas encountered a reality check with its 19-3 Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and saw starting quarterback Dak Prescott lost for potentially a month because of a thumb injury.

    Prescott's replacement, Cooper Rush, played well enough Sunday. Rush finished 19-of-31 for 235 yards and one touchdown, and he got the offense in position for Brett Maher's game-winning field goal as time expired.

    But Dallas is still facing a difficult road to playoff contention based on how the first two weeks have unfolded.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.