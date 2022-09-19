Video: Cowboys Fan Rides Horse Through Store After Walk-off Win vs. Bengals

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

It may not be a great sign when fans are going above and beyond to celebrate a Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following the Dallas Cowboys' 20-17 win Sunday, one fan apparently decided it was an occasion that warranted riding his horse through a Walmart.

To be fair, Cowboys fans have to take what they can get considering this is already shaping up to be a lost season.

Dallas encountered a reality check with its 19-3 Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and saw starting quarterback Dak Prescott lost for potentially a month because of a thumb injury.

Prescott's replacement, Cooper Rush, played well enough Sunday. Rush finished 19-of-31 for 235 yards and one touchdown, and he got the offense in position for Brett Maher's game-winning field goal as time expired.

But Dallas is still facing a difficult road to playoff contention based on how the first two weeks have unfolded.