Mitch Trubisky Reacts to Steelers Fans' Kenny Pickett Chants: 'Just Block It Out'

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

As the external pressure for the team to make a quarterback change increases, Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Mitch Trubisky expressed a sense of resignation over the situation.

"It is what it is," he told reporters following Sunday's 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. "You just block it out and continue to play football."

Trubisky went 21-for-33 for 168 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the defeat. Midway through the game, the Acrisure Stadium crowd made their opinions known when they chanted Kenny Pickett's name.

Signing Trubisky as a one-year stopgap made sense.

The Steelers didn't have an internal solution to start at quarterback since Mason Rudolph wasn't the answer. In a weak NFL draft class at the position, it didn't make a lot of sense to throw a first-year QB straight into the starting job, either.

Trubisky would, in theory, be good enough to hold down the fort until Pickett was ready to take over.

Pickett's strong preseason, however, meant plenty of fans would want to see the rookie under center in Week 1. The Heisman Trophy finalist went 29-for-36 for 261 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, through two weeks, Trubisky is failing to hit what were already modest expectations. His 181.0 passing yards per game and 76.1 quarterback rating are below what he delivered in any of his four years with the Chicago Bears.

It's becoming increasingly difficult to argue the Steelers would be worse with Pickett. If the coaching staff believes that to be the case, then it presents far bigger problems for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have a short week, with a matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. Because of the quick turnaround, making a quarterback change would be tricky.

Should fans watch more of the same from Trubisky in Week 3, the calls for Pickett to take over will almost certainly hit fever pitch.