Tua Tagovailoa Compared to 'a Young Aaron Rodgers' After Dolphins Win by NFL Exec

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa arm-strength concern trolls are awfully quiet on this Monday morning.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, spearheading a comeback from 21 points down in Sunday's 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

An NFL executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic that Tagovailoa looked like "a young Aaron Rodgers" out on the field.

That's high praise for a player who spent most of the offseason answering questions about the Dolphins' long-term commitment to him as a franchise quarterback. Miami won't have its first-round pick next April after what's been described as unprecedented levels of tampering with Tom Brady.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported in April that there was a clandestine plan in place to have Brady retire, join the Dolphins front office and then unretire once the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a replacement lined up. All of this planning was done with Tagovailoa still on the roster and apparently being kept in the dark about the team trying to replace him.

After two weeks of the 2022 NFL season, Tagovailoa has thrown for seven touchdowns. Brady has thrown for two.

While there is no telling how Brady would have fared in this loaded Dolphins offense, it's hard to imagine him being better than Tagovailoa has been in leading Miami to a 2-0 start.