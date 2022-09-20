6 NFL Trades That Should Happen Right Now

0 of 6

Giants WR Darius Slayton (Elsa/Getty Images)

We're only two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, which means it's far too early for teams to hit the panic button. It's too soon for playoff hopefuls to get aggressive on the trade market and too early for struggling teams to break apart rosters.

However, some early trades would make plenty of sense. Injuries have created holes on several rosters, and after two games, some weaknesses are clear and not aberrations.

We'll examine six trade ideas that could logically be executed now—as in, right now, before the start of Week 3.

Since we're focusing on early-season trades, we're looking primarily at backups and role players who could be viewed as expendable. We'll examine why each could be dealt and where each could best fill a void.

Factors like roster makeup, past performance, projected roles, contract status and cap space were all considered. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

