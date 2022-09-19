Dolphins Called the 'F--k It' Play for Tua Tagovailoa to Lead Comeback vs. Ravens

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to an incredible 42-38 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with the help of a call known as the "f--k it" play.

On a 3rd-and-10 with the Dolphins down 35-21 in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill for a 48-yard touchdown pass that had just a 20.7 completion probability, according to Next Gen Stats:

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explained the strategy after the game.

"So we had a play ready, in case things weren't going right, or in case there were various frustrations," McDaniel told Peter King of NBC Sports. "We installed that play with the expletives, that the quarterbacks knew as the 'f--k it' play. Tua loved the play. If we really needed to make something happen, that was the play we'd call."

Tagovailoa was on board with the strategy going into a tough matchup with Baltimore.

"We had talked the night before at the quarterback meeting," McDaniel said. "Tua knew he liked the opportunity there. He goes, 'Yeah, 3rd-and-12, 3rd-and-long, I really like the f--k it play.'"

Miami trailed by 21 points at halftime, but the long bomb to Hill was one of six touchdown passes for Tagovailoa in the come-from-behind effort. The two connected on another long score to tie the game with 5:19 left in the fourth quarter, while a touchdown to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds remaining served as the game-winner.

This offense has looked dangerous through two games, with the ability to score from anywhere on the field.