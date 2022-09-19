Rockstar Games Confirms Grand Theft Auto VI Leaks, Says It Won't Disrupt Development

Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Rockstar Games released a statement Monday confirming the validity of Grand Theft Auto VI leaks that went viral on social media over the weekend.

Around 50 minutes of rough footage leaked on GTAForums over the weekend, with a hacker claiming to have even more extended footage and sensitive information related to Rockstar's most popular franchise.

Most of the gameplay footage was in its infancy, featuring placeholder text and green-screen character movement. However, one extended scene was seemingly deep into development and showed a female character named Lucia committing a robbery at a diner.

The footage confirmed rumors there would be a female playable character for the first time in Grand Theft Auto history. Rumors of a return to the famed Vice City, which is a fictionalized version of Miami, were also confirmed by the leak.

