Presidents Cup 2022: Early Storylines to Watch for USA and International Golf Teams
The 2022 edition of the Presidents Cup is scheduled to kick off on Thursday after a one-year delay.
Originally slated for fall of 2021, the Presidents Cup—which is typically held biennially in odd-numbered years—will pit the United States against a non-European international team in match play. The event is similar to the Ryder Cup (United States versus Europe), though much newer.
While the Ryder Cup was established in 1927, the inaugural Presidents Cup was played in 1994.
This year's event will feature Davis Love III and his American team against captain Trevor Immelman and the international squad. For the first time, the event will take place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.
Here's a look at everything you need to know for the 2022 Presidents Cup, including scheduling information, initial rosters and early storylines.
2022 Presidents Cup
When: September 22-25
Where: Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina
TV: Golf Channel (Round 1-3), NBC (Rounds 3 & 4)
United States Roster
Davis Love III - Captain
Zach Johnson - Assistant Captain
Fred Couples - Assistant Captain
Steve Stricker - Assistant Captain
Webb Simpson - Assistant Captain
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Tony Finau
Max Homa
Billy Horsche
Kevin Kisner
Collin Morikawa
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Cameron Young
International Roster
Trevor Immelman - Captain
K. J. Choi - Assistant Captain
Geoff Ogilvy - Assistant Captain
Camilo Villegas - Assistant Captain
Mike Weir - Assistant Captain
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Corey Conners
Cam Davis
Im Sung-jae
Tom Kim
Si Woo Kim
K.H. Lee
Hideki Matsuyama
Sebastian Munoz
Taylor Pendrith
Mito Pereira
Adam Scott
The Impact of LIV Golf Will Be Felt
The start of the LIV Golf tour in June signaled a new era for professional golf. The upstart league, headed by former PGA star Greg Norman, quickly emerged as a rival to the PGA tour. with stars like Sergio Garcia, Phil Michelson and Bryson DeChambeau jumping ship.
With LIV competitors barred from the Presidents Cup, there will be a few notable vacancies, specifically on the international team.
Automatic qualifiers Cameron Smith—winner of the 2022 Open Championship—and Joaquín Niemann can't participate. Veterans like Abraham Ancer, Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman were unavailable to be captain's picks.
For Oosthuizen, who resigned from the PGA before joining LIV, his ineligibility is a major disappointment.
"I didn’t think I did anything wrong. I made my decision where I am playing golf," Oosthuizen said, per Bob Harig of SI.com. "But I didn’t do anything wrong while I was a PGA Tour member. I was a bit disappointed in the decision that I was on the list not being able to play."
Losing the eligibility of top players is an obvious blow to an international team that hasn't won since 1998.
"Is it disappointing? I'm not going to lie to you, absolutely it's disappointing," Immelman said, per Yahoo Sports' Jim Slater.
The U.S. team appears less impacted, though players like DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka were ineligible to be captain's picks.
Can the International Team End the U.S. Run of Dominance?
The international team is missing some key competitors and four players from the 2019 squad that came close to winning in Melbourne, Australia.
Oosthuizen, Smith, Leishman and Ancer were all on that team.
This leaves standouts like Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama and Im Sung-jae hoping to carry an international squad that hasn't fared well in recent years. The 2019 matchup had the international team leading through fourball and foursome matches before the U.S. rallied in singles competition.
The United States has won eight straight Presidents Cups, while the two sides tied in 2003. The international squad, though, will hope to keep the past in the past.
"Everybody knows we've had our butts kicked, but that doesn't mean we'll come with any less passion and compete to try and win," Immelman said, per Slater.
Will Immelman's squad do enough to pull off the upset? History suggests otherwise, but fans should still expect a heated competition beginning on Thursday.