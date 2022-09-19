Presidents Cup 2022: Early Storylines to Watch for USA and International Golf Teams

0 of 3

U.S. team member Xander Schauffele (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The 2022 edition of the Presidents Cup is scheduled to kick off on Thursday after a one-year delay.

Originally slated for fall of 2021, the Presidents Cup—which is typically held biennially in odd-numbered years—will pit the United States against a non-European international team in match play. The event is similar to the Ryder Cup (United States versus Europe), though much newer.

While the Ryder Cup was established in 1927, the inaugural Presidents Cup was played in 1994.

This year's event will feature Davis Love III and his American team against captain Trevor Immelman and the international squad. For the first time, the event will take place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

Here's a look at everything you need to know for the 2022 Presidents Cup, including scheduling information, initial rosters and early storylines.

