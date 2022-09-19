49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 'I Was Pretty Set on Going to a Couple Different Teams'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers now need Jimmy Garoppolo, but the quarterback didn't expect to remain with the team this season.

Garoppolo discussed the turn of events with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:

"I mean, honestly, at one point, I didn't think I was going to be a Niner. I was pretty set on going to a couple different teams I had in mind. And then all of a sudden things switched [at the] last second. There was a lot of familiarity with the organization, the offense, teammates, all that stuff played a role. It was just a good opportunity. I know we got a good team here and I know everyone keeps saying this, but we've got a chance at a Super Bowl and that's what I'm trying to do."

Though Garoppolo had started 45 games over the past five years in San Francisco, second-year No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance was named the starting quarterback this offseason with Garoppolo squarely on the trade block. After months of rumors, the 49ers decided to bring the 30-year-old back on a restructured contract.

It was a significant change considering Garoppolo reportedly didn't even have a playbook or practice with the team in training camp, per Peter King of NBC Sports.

Lance likely suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Sunday's game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Garoppolo took over and totaled two touchdowns in the eventual 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

After a wild offseason, the veteran is back where he started last year and looking to help the 49ers compete for a title.