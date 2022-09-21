MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand 2 Weeks Before 2022 Postseason

4 of 10

George Kirby (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

15. Baltimore Orioles (76-70)

Previous Rank: 15

After going 17-10 in August, the Orioles began the month of September with an 8-9 record through their first 17 games, leaving them clinging to life in the AL wild-card race. They may ultimately come up short in their pursuit of a playoff spot, but it's hard not to be optimistic about what lies ahead. Rookies Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson were both part of this iteration of "Team of the Week" as they continue to prove themselves in the majors.

14. Chicago White Sox (76-71)

Previous Rank: 14

The White Sox improved to 12-5 in September after taking two of three from the Detroit Tigers over the weekend, but will it be too little, too late? Tip of the cap to veteran Elvis Andrus, who is hitting .314/.357/.517 in 126 plate appearances since he was plucked from the scrap heap to fill in at shortstop for the injured Tim Anderson.

13. Milwaukee Brewers (78-69)

Previous Rank: 13

The NL Central race has quickly slipped out of reach for the Brewers, but they can still push their way into a wild-card spot with a strong finish. They finish the season with four games against the Miami Marlins and three against the Arizona Diamondbacks, so if they can put together a strong week, they will be in a good position to make one final late push.

12. Seattle Mariners (81-65)

Previous Rank: 8

The Mariners were dealt a blow when they lost three of four in their recent series against the Los Angeles Angels, but they still entered play on Tuesday with a five-game cushion over the Baltimore Orioles for the third AL wild-card spot. Rookie George Kirby has a 2.03 ERA in 10 starts since the All-Star break as he makes his case for a spot in the potential postseason rotation.

11. Philadelphia Phillies (80-66)

Previous Rank: 10

Fresh off a five-game winning streak, the Phillies lost four in a row last week, including a three-game sweep by the Braves in Atlanta. Ace Zack Wheeler is expected to make his first start since Aug. 20 on Wednesday after dealing with forearm and shoulder inflammation, and deadline pickup Noah Syndergaard will now shift to a multi-inning bullpen role.