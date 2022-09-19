Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Packers Offense Put on 'Clinic' in SNF Win vs. Bears

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers famously declared last year that he "owns" the Chicago Bears, and he backed that up Sunday night by spearheading a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field.

After a lackluster performance in the season opener last week, Rodgers was nearly pristine against the Bears. He went 19-of-25 for 234 yards and two touchdowns, but he also coughed up a fumble for the second straight game.

The turnover notwithstanding, Rodgers helped propel the Packers to their first win of the season. He had a string of 14 straight completions at one point, which tied a career high.

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones also had an outstanding game, carrying the ball 15 times for 132 yards and a touchdown and adding three catches for 38 yards and another score.

The Packers used a 21-point second quarter to put the game out of reach. The team scored just three points in the second half, but that was all it needed.

Much of the social media commentary featured praise for Rodgers, Jones and Green Bay's stellar first-half performance:

Sunday night's game was a cakewalk for Green Bay, which might explain the quiet second half after the fireworks in the second quarter. The Packers were on cruise control against a Bears team that was clearly overmatched.

However, Green Bay will have to play a complete game next Sunday when the team travels to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers surely are hoping to carry the momentum from Sunday night's victory into next week's matchup.