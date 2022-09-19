X

    Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Packers Offense Put on 'Clinic' in SNF Win vs. Bears

    Doric SamSeptember 19, 2022

    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers famously declared last year that he "owns" the Chicago Bears, and he backed that up Sunday night by spearheading a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field.

    After a lackluster performance in the season opener last week, Rodgers was nearly pristine against the Bears. He went 19-of-25 for 234 yards and two touchdowns, but he also coughed up a fumble for the second straight game.

    The turnover notwithstanding, Rodgers helped propel the Packers to their first win of the season. He had a string of 14 straight completions at one point, which tied a career high.

    Green Bay running back Aaron Jones also had an outstanding game, carrying the ball 15 times for 132 yards and a touchdown and adding three catches for 38 yards and another score.

    The Packers used a 21-point second quarter to put the game out of reach. The team scored just three points in the second half, but that was all it needed.

    Much of the social media commentary featured praise for Rodgers, Jones and Green Bay's stellar first-half performance:

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Dan Wiederer @danwiederer

    Second quarter has been a clinic by the Packers.

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    This is the exact offense you expected from the Packers. Big in the run game and using the short, quick passing game to creat run after catch opportunities. Going to have to do more to protect 12 to create some explosive plays at some point.

    Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood

    Vintage Aaron Rodgers there. Moving up in the pocket, hits Randall Cobb with a perfect ball for 20 yards. So subtle how quickly he sets to pass on the move, but few do it like him.

    Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin

    Aaron Rodgers is picking these rookies apart. Sheesh.

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    That’s a dot from A-Aron

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    Aaron Rodgers showing up to dominate the Bears every year<a href="https://t.co/gy7S4Sofd2">pic.twitter.com/gy7S4Sofd2</a>

    YouWager.lv @YouWager_FF

    Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones right now<br><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsGB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsGB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/tCsd2vLyvu">pic.twitter.com/tCsd2vLyvu</a>

    Prop Bomb 🏝 @PropBomb

    Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears.

    Rick Heidrick @rheidrick24

    Death, taxes, Aaron Rodgers owning the Chicago Bears. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SNFonNBC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SNFonNBC</a>

    Kyron Samuels @kyronsamuels

    aaron rodgers indeed still owns the bears. vintage arod 1st half.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Packers offense firing on all cylinders in the first half 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/brgridiron?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brgridiron</a> <br><br>Aaron Rodgers:<br><br>13/19<br>171 TOT YDS<br>2 TD<br>0 INT<br>130.2 rating<br><br>Aaron Jones:<br><br>7 CAR<br>3 REC<br>92 TOT YDS<br>2 TD <a href="https://t.co/ngSMLjoJ6M">pic.twitter.com/ngSMLjoJ6M</a>

    Adam Jahns @adamjahns

    The Bears have 134 total yards of offense after three quarters. The Packers have run for 166 yards. Aaron Jones has 112 yards on 12 carries.

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    That 8 yard run actually lowered Aaron Jones' yards per carry average tonight

    Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano

    Aaron Jones is beating the Bears by himself.

    Wes Hodkiewicz @WesHod

    Aaron Jones is on one tonight.

    Dan Wiederer @danwiederer

    Aaron Jones having a night. Already past 100 yards from scrimmage with two TDs,

    Zach Kruse @zachkruse2

    I don't think the first guy has tackled Aaron Jones once tonight.

    Sunday night's game was a cakewalk for Green Bay, which might explain the quiet second half after the fireworks in the second quarter. The Packers were on cruise control against a Bears team that was clearly overmatched.

    However, Green Bay will have to play a complete game next Sunday when the team travels to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers surely are hoping to carry the momentum from Sunday night's victory into next week's matchup.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.