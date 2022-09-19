Nathaniel Hackett on Broncos Fans' Jeers During Texans Game: 'I’d Be Booing Myself'

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Despite a 16-9 win Sunday against the Houston Texans, the Denver Broncos failed to impress the home crowd at Mile High Stadium as the offense heard boos throughout the game.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said afterward that he understands the fans' frustration, telling reporters: "I’d be booing myself. I was very frustrated. We have to be better."

Denver's offense was quiet for most of Sunday's game, scoring just six points through the first three quarters. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson gave the team the lead early in the fourth quarter with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Eric Saubert. Brandon McManus added a 50-yard field goal with 3:36 left in the game.

Wilson finished with 219 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 14-of-31 passing. It's a far cry of what was expected of him when he was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster trade this offseason.

The Broncos put forth a sloppy performance, accumulating 13 penalties for 100 yards. It's the first time in four years that the team had back-to-back games with double-digit penalties. Denver won because of its defense, which held Houston to just three field goals.

Sunday's game was another blemish on the start of Hackett's tenure as Broncos head coach. He was heavily criticized for his clock management and decision-making in the team's Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Denver's effort against Houston was its second straight game struggling against a team it had been expected to dominate.

The Broncos hope for a better showing when they take on the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday night.