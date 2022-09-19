Cowboys Rumors: Dalton Schultz to Have MRI on Knee Injury; 'No Concern' About ACL

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is reportedly set to undergo an MRI after suffering a knee injury late in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, there is "no concern" about the structure of Schultz's ACL, but the MRI will reveal more clarity.

Schultz recorded two catches for 18 yards prior to exiting the game. He was forced to sit out Dallas' final offensive drive that set up a game-winning 50-yard field goal by Brett Maher. He now has seven receptions for 62 yards with no touchdowns through the first two games of the season.

The 26-year-old is playing the 2022 season on a one-year franchise tag, which is worth $10.9 million. Schultz skipped the voluntary portion of the Cowboys' offseason program before reporting for mandatory minicamp and training camp. He had a career year in 2021, posting 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns while playing in all 17 games.

An injury to Schultz would be the latest blow to a Cowboys team that already has a depleted offense. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott underwent thumb surgery and will not be back anytime soon. Dallas lost wide receiver James Washington to a fractured foot during training camp. Wideout Michael Gallup is still working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last season. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith is out until at least December with a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys hope to have Schultz in the lineup when they return to action next week against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.