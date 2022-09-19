Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says Cooper Rush 'Exceeded My Expectations' in Win vs. Bengals

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping quarterback Dak Prescott makes a speedy recovery from his thumb injury, but they appeared to find an adequate replacement in Cooper Rush, who led them to a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that Prescott's return will be depend on his ability to grip a football, but he was very impressed with Rush.

"He exceeded my expectations," Jones said. "The performance out here by Rush sure takes a lot of angst out of it."

