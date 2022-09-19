X

    Kyler Murray Shows 'Why You Pay' Him $230.5M in Cardinals' OT Win vs. Raiders

    Erin WalshSeptember 19, 2022

    The Arizona Cardinals entered the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders trailing 23-7, but they exited Allegiant Stadium with a 29-23 overtime victory.

    Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray led the team on two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, one of which came with just seconds remaining on the clock. Murray rushed in for a touchdown to make it a 23-21 game and also connected with A.J. Green on a two-point conversion to force OT.

    Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals

    HE'S REALLY HIM!!!!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/K1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@K1</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BirdCityFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BirdCityFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/GVhmYke8nV">pic.twitter.com/GVhmYke8nV</a>

    Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals

    WE HAVE BONUS FOOTBALL!!!!!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/aJ89FnaTLY">pic.twitter.com/aJ89FnaTLY</a>

    While the Cardinals turned the ball over on downs in overtime, the team's defense came up big when Isaiah Simmons forced a fumble that was recovered by Byron Murphy Jr. for the game-winning score.

    Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals

    GETGIOETHGIUETHGETIUGHTULGHRTEILUGHTUKGBTDKJGBDFKJGNDFSKJGNDFGHDIFUGHDFGDRSGDSFGFDGREGYERIFURHWF <a href="https://t.co/kelYbRqgec">pic.twitter.com/kelYbRqgec</a>

    Murray finished the game having completed 31 of 49 passes for 277 yards, one touchdown and one interception, in addition to rushing for 28 yards and a score.

    After the game, fans on Twitter lauded Murray for his performance and noted that he's more than deserving of the five-year, $230.5 million extension he signed with the Cardinals in July.

    Tyler Dunne @TyDunne

    That’s why you pay Kyler Murray.

    Buddy Love !!!! @buddyhield

    K1 tough 🔥

    Eric Paschall @epaschall

    Kyler Murray’s pass was crazy!

    Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever

    That’s a Double XP Weekend throw from Kyler.

    Chad Johnson @ochocinco

    Wow Murray &amp; AJ Green 😱

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Kliff calling the “Kyler do cool s**t” play all quarter long

    James L. Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

    What a throw by Kyler. Wow. How did he even see him?

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    Turns out Murray does not, in fact, stink now. <a href="https://t.co/LzdYfkCrEM">https://t.co/LzdYfkCrEM</a>

    Jonathan Jones @jjones9

    That's a helluva throw from Kyler Murray

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Kyler Murray was the only one who could see that window he just threw that ball into to tie the game. Things look different when you are 5’5. <br>WHAT A THROW!

    Darren Urban @Cardschatter

    This is why you wanted to give Kyler Murray $200+ million.

    Murray, the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year and a two-time Pro Bowler, is one of the best quarterbacks in football. If he continues to make plays like he did Sunday, the Cardinals will be in great standing moving forward.

    The Cardinals will enter Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams with a 1-1 record. Every team in the NFC West is 1-1 on the season.

