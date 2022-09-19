Kyler Murray Shows 'Why You Pay' Him $230.5M in Cardinals' OT Win vs. Raiders

AP Photo/David Becker

The Arizona Cardinals entered the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders trailing 23-7, but they exited Allegiant Stadium with a 29-23 overtime victory.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray led the team on two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, one of which came with just seconds remaining on the clock. Murray rushed in for a touchdown to make it a 23-21 game and also connected with A.J. Green on a two-point conversion to force OT.

While the Cardinals turned the ball over on downs in overtime, the team's defense came up big when Isaiah Simmons forced a fumble that was recovered by Byron Murphy Jr. for the game-winning score.

Murray finished the game having completed 31 of 49 passes for 277 yards, one touchdown and one interception, in addition to rushing for 28 yards and a score.

After the game, fans on Twitter lauded Murray for his performance and noted that he's more than deserving of the five-year, $230.5 million extension he signed with the Cardinals in July.

Murray, the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year and a two-time Pro Bowler, is one of the best quarterbacks in football. If he continues to make plays like he did Sunday, the Cardinals will be in great standing moving forward.

The Cardinals will enter Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams with a 1-1 record. Every team in the NFC West is 1-1 on the season.