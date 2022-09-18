49ers' Deebo Samuel on Trey Lance's Injury: 'It Kind of Broke My Heart'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers had trouble enjoying Sunday's 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks after losing second-year quarterback Trey Lance for the remainder of the season because of a broken ankle that requires surgery.

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was somber after the game, telling reporters, "Seeing all the work that Trey put in from last year to this year, it kind of broke my heart."

Lance suffered the injury with 2:20 left in the first quarter of Sunday's game after running a read-option play. He laid on the field in obvious pain before his right leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted back to the locker room. He was 2-of-3 for 30 yards and ran the ball three times for 13 yards before exiting the game.

The injury comes just days after Lance acknowledged that he needed to do a better job of protecting himself while running the ball. The 22-year-old led San Francisco with 13 carries and 54 rushing yards in the team's Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears.

"I'm not bigger, faster and stronger than pretty much everyone else," Lance said on Wednesday. "Guys catch up a lot quicker, space is filled, guys close a lot faster, and I have to learn to protect myself, just being in a different situation knowing how important it is for me to stay healthy."

Lance was replaced on Sunday by Jimmy Garoppolo, who finished with 154 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-21 passing. He also added a rushing touchdown.

Garoppolo agreed to a restructured contract in August that reduced his base salary from $24 million to $6.5 million, but it included incentives for playing time and team success that could raise it to $16 million.

The 49ers will return to action next Sunday night against the Denver Broncos.