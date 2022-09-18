Jimmy Garoppolo, Jeff Wilson Jr., More 49ers Fantasy Outlook After Trey Lance Injury

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The San Francisco 49ers lost starting quarterback Trey Lance in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks to what is expected to be a season-ending ankle injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With Lance sidelined, most members of the San Francisco offense will see their fantasy stock change—the most significant being veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who goes from being a bench player to a starter.

Garoppolo, of course, is no stranger to starting in the NFL, having served as San Francisco's starting quarterback over the last five seasons.

Sunday's game marked Garoppolo's first real competitive action since undergoing shoulder surgery during the offseason. And while he could have been better, he had a solid outing for someone who sat behind Lance throughout the summer.

The 30-year-old completed 13 of 21 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown, in addition to rushing for five yards and one touchdown on four carries.

Garoppolo will certainly be worth the pickup for fantasy managers, especially with players like Lance and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sidelined because of injury. He is rostered in just 3 percent of Yahoo Sports' fantasy leagues, so fantasy managers in need of another signal-caller should put in a claim for him as soon as possible.

Garoppolo's return will also have an impact on other players, including running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who had 18 carries for 84 yards and two catches for 19 yards against the Seahawks.

Considering Garoppolo isn't a very mobile quarterback, Wilson and even Tyrion Davis-Price, who rushed for 33 yards on 14 carries Sunday, figure to see more work out of the backfield moving forward.

That said, Wilson has been San Francisco's top running back since the season began, so he's rostered in 74 percent of Yahoo Sports' fantasy leagues. Davis-Price is rostered in just 8 percent of leagues, so he might be worth the pickup as a bench player.

As for receivers such as Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk, their fantasy outlook shouldn't change much, especially considering they will be some of Garoppolo's top targets. They also likely aren't available in many fantasy leagues.

With Sunday's win, the 49ers enter Week 3 against the Denver Broncos with a 1-1 record. Considering Wilson struggled for the Broncos in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, it should be a winnable matchup for Garoppolo and the Niners.