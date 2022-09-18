Cameron Smith Wins 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago; 1st Since Leaving PGA Tour

Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Cameron Smith has his first win on the controversial LIV Golf circuit. It only took him two tries.

The star golfer shot a three-under 69 in Sunday's final round to finish 13 under for the tournament, besting Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlein by three strokes apiece at the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago.

Johnson's 4 Aces GC won the team event at 24 under, beating Smash GC by just one stroke.

