Carson Wentz Says Eagles vs. Commanders Week 3 Matchup Will be 'Just Another Game'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Carson Wentz is set to face the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend for the first time since departing the franchise after the 2020 season, but he told reporters Sunday that he's going to treat the game like he would any other.

"Just another game," Wentz said after Washington's 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Eagles selected Wentz second overall in the 2016 NFL draft out of North Dakota State.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the franchise, with his best year coming in 2017 when he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record in 13 games before suffering a torn ACL that ended his season.

Wentz completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 2017, and he finished third in MVP voting. He returned in 2018 and appeared in 11 games, and in 2019, he led the Eagles to an NFC East title.

However, he has become a shadow of his former self since recovering from his ACL injury.

During the 2020 campaign, Wentz started 12 games for the Eagles and went 3-8-1. He completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns against an unacceptable 15 interceptions.

The Eagles went on to trade Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2021 season in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional second-round pick. The Colts hoped he could return to form under Frank Reich, who served as the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017.

While he put together a much better season than he did in 2020, his effort still wasn't enough for the Colts. In 17 games, he led Indy to a 9-8 record and completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

The Colts then traded him to the Commanders in March 2022.

In his Washington debut last weekend, he threw for 313 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in a 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In Sunday's loss to the Lions, he threw for 337 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

With the Commanders sitting third in the NFC East at 1-1, Wentz and Co. will be looking to improve to 2-1 next weekend with a win over the Eagles.