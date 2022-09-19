49ers' Trey Lance Expected to Be Ready for 2023 Season After Surgery on Ankle Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will be ready to take the field in 2023 after undergoing surgery to repair multiple ankle injuries he suffered on Sunday.

The team released a statement Monday saying he underwent successful surgery:

Lance was carted off the field with an air cast on his leg during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks in a disappointing development for someone trying to establish himself as the franchise quarterback.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it was a "significant ankle injury today that is expected to require surgery that likely will end his season."

The 49ers gave the keys of the offense to Lance to start the 2022 campaign after he backed up Jimmy Garoppolo for much of his rookie season in 2021. Yet he struggled in a Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears while going just 13-of-28 passing for 164 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in a rain-soaked game.

It was rather shocking that San Francisco decided to keep Garoppolo this offseason when it was widely assumed he would be moved after the team went toward Lance, but that decision is now all the more important following this setback.

Garoppolo is a veteran game-manager who has proven capable of winning under center for San Francisco. He entered the 2022 season with a 33-14 career record as a starter and helped lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game last season and the Super Bowl during the 2019 campaign.

The hope for the 49ers now is that he can continue that pattern of winning in place of Lance.