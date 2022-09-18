Tua Tagovailoa Converts Doubters After 6-TD Game in Dolphins' Win vs. Lamar, Ravens

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa might just be a little less divisive after Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback overcame some early blunders against the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) and was spectacular in the second half, leading a 42-38 comeback win after the Dolphins trailed 35-14 to start the fourth quarter but outscored the Ravens 28-3 in the period.

Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, shutting up his critics in the process. Tyreek Hill (11 catches for 190 yards and two scores) and Jaylen Waddle (11 catches for 171 yards and two scores) were the main beneficiaries.

And yes, his critics were chirping after his two first-half turnovers:

But he went absolute sicko mode in the second half, and Twitter gave him his justified flowers for the performance:

Throughout his career, a Tagovailoa performance—and critics' corresponding reactions—has often been a mirror into the preconceived notions fans brought into the contest. People see the quarterback they believe him to be. At various points Sunday, a similar script was followed.

But the good drastically outweighed the bad in Baltimore. Tagovailoa bent the narrative arc in his favor. Six touchdowns will do that.

And the Dolphins needed every last one to outpace Lamar Jackson, who was absolutely brilliant himself (318 passing yards, three touchdowns, 119 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown).

This was Tua's coronation. His every throw will continue to be dissected, no doubt, but he proved to his doubters that he still has tantalizing upside. And the Dolphins are an encouraging 2-0 in the process.