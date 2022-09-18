X

    Tua Tagovailoa Converts Doubters After 6-TD Game in Dolphins' Win vs. Lamar, Ravens

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 18, 2022

    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Tua Tagovailoa might just be a little less divisive after Sunday.

    The Miami Dolphins quarterback overcame some early blunders against the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) and was spectacular in the second half, leading a 42-38 comeback win after the Dolphins trailed 35-14 to start the fourth quarter but outscored the Ravens 28-3 in the period.

    Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, shutting up his critics in the process. Tyreek Hill (11 catches for 190 yards and two scores) and Jaylen Waddle (11 catches for 171 yards and two scores) were the main beneficiaries.

    Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins

    Another 👀 at <a href="https://twitter.com/cheetah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cheetah</a>'s first TD as a 🐬! <br><br>📺: Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsBAL</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/cJyQiIu3ZG">pic.twitter.com/cJyQiIu3ZG</a>

    Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins

    SECOND TD OF THE DAY FOR <a href="https://twitter.com/cheetah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cheetah</a>‼️ 🐆<br><br>📺: Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsBAL</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/UCtArDxbGC">pic.twitter.com/UCtArDxbGC</a>

    Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Tua?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Tua</a> TO <a href="https://twitter.com/D1__JW?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@D1__JW</a> FOR THEIR SECOND TD OF THE DAY. DOLPHINS LEAD.<br><br>📺: Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsBAL</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a> <a href="https://t.co/TydiT5DAsp">pic.twitter.com/TydiT5DAsp</a>

    And yes, his critics were chirping after his two first-half turnovers:

    Aaron Katzker @AarontheBrain

    If you can't see that Tua ain't it, you're a Dolphins homer.

    Blaiden Kirk @blaiden

    Tua Turntheballover

    Jeremy Klump @NUTTYxPROFESSOR

    How many more games and terrible throws will it take? Just call Tua what he is, a mediocre QB that holds back an offense. Miami needs a real QB.

    Jonas Shaffer @jonas_shaffer

    Every Tua pass beyond 20 yards feels as long as a commercial break.

    BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL @edsbs

    Tua throwing a “catchable ball” is the “you have nice eyes” of QB compliments

    But he went absolute sicko mode in the second half, and Twitter gave him his justified flowers for the performance:

    JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson

    Y'all gon' give Tua his props for that TD throw?

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    Tua and Lamar are the playing phenomenal football today

    David Furones @DavidFurones_

    Tua Tagovailoa 48-yard touchdown deep over the middle to Tyreek Hill, but they'll still say Hill had to slow down for it.

    Luis D. Sung @LuisDSung

    This is the kind of stuff that makes you not give up on Tua Tagovailoa. He still has so much growth to go through. His type of QB takes longer to develop, I keep saying it.

    Valley Boys Sports @VBSofficial_

    Tua’s been good today honestly. Just some growing pains in the new offense which we all expected.

    Will Manso @WillManso

    Tua has definitely showed resiliency today. Love to see this kind of response. He’s made some big time throws.

    Judy Battista @judybattista

    Tua with a hell of a second half.

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    TUANON rise up

    Throughout his career, a Tagovailoa performance—and critics' corresponding reactions—has often been a mirror into the preconceived notions fans brought into the contest. People see the quarterback they believe him to be. At various points Sunday, a similar script was followed.

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    Due to supply chain issues outside of our control, each tweeter is limited to no more than five (5) Tua hot takes for the remainder of this game.<br><br>We regret any inconvenience.

    But the good drastically outweighed the bad in Baltimore. Tagovailoa bent the narrative arc in his favor. Six touchdowns will do that.

    And the Dolphins needed every last one to outpace Lamar Jackson, who was absolutely brilliant himself (318 passing yards, three touchdowns, 119 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown).

    This was Tua's coronation. His every throw will continue to be dissected, no doubt, but he proved to his doubters that he still has tantalizing upside. And the Dolphins are an encouraging 2-0 in the process.

