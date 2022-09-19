NFL Week 2 Takeaways: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Explosive Offense Is For Real

0 of 9

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

In Week 2 of NFL action, we saw some thrilling comebacks, fireworks between bitter rivals and a team that reached 2-0 for the first time since 2016.

Typically, a new regime or coaching staff needs time to change a losing culture, but one franchise may have a chance to go from last to first in its division within a year. Of course, we're in the early stages of the 2022 season, but you can already see the early returns for a squad under a new direction.

This past offseason, wide receivers signed big contracts as the market exploded after Christian Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an early kickoff, one team erased a 21-point deficit—thanks in part to its new star wideout who took over in the fourth quarter, which explains why receivers have become premium players.

Speaking of wideouts, we could be watching the steady rise of a new star who came into the league as a fourth-round pick last year.

Let's delve into the biggest takeaways from Sunday's games.