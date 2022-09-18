Shannon Sharpe Was Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer in 2016; Currently Cancer-Free

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for First Entertainment

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe said Sunday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016.

Sharpe emphasized the importance of early detection. He said he started getting screened in his mid-30s, and it "possibly saved my life."

The 54-year-old said he's cancer-free.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.