Canelo Alvarez Says He's 'Glad' to Share the Ring' with Gennady Golovkin After Win

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Canelo Alvarez is ready to move on after his decisive victory over Gennady, but not without giving credit to his longtime rival first.

"[Golvkin] a great fighter, and that's why we're here. I'm glad to share the ring with him, and I'm going to keep moving forward to keep my legacy going strong," Alvarez said Saturday during his in-ring interview following his unanimous decision win over GGG.

Alvarez won 115-113 on a pair of judge scorecards and 116-112 on the other, but the fight was never as close as those scores would indicate. Boxing's biggest star looked borderline flawless in his return to super middleweight, dictating the pace of the bout throughout to finish off his trilogy with Golovkin as the victor.

It's likely Canelo will seek a rematch against Dmitry Bivol for his next fight. Bivol shockingly defeated Alvarez in May to retain his WBA light heavyweight title in a fight that sent shockwaves throughout the sport.

A rematch would undoubtedly result in the biggest payday of Bivol's career and serve as a natural next step for Alvarez, who has accomplished everything he can at super middleweight.