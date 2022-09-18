NFL Rumors: Tom Brady to Receive 'Veteran Rest' Day Every Week for 1st Time in Career

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the first time in his NFL career, Tom Brady appears to be taking advantage of his status as the greatest quarterback of all time and using some PTO.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Brady will receive a "veteran's day" off from Wednesday practice throughout the 2022 season. This continues a trend that began in training camp when Brady took 11 days off for a family vacation in the Bahamas.

