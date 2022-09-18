Week 2 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

0 of 3

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley kicked off the 2022 NFL season on top of the league rushing chart.

The New York Giants running back could remain in that position after his Week 2 clash with the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina's defense was torched by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in Week 1 and it has the potential to end up on the wrong side of the battle of top-tier running backs between Barkley and Christian McCaffrey.

The salary restraints in daily fantasy football contests may force you to choose between one of Barkley and McCaffrey to be the star of your lineups. Barkley appears to be the easy choice.

The rest of the Week 2 slate features some intriguing spots where value plays can end up as difference-makers because of injuries.

Alvin Kamara is not expected to play on Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, and his backup Mark Ingram is dealing with an injury of his own. That could mean it is the perfect time to roster Taysom Hill in a utility role.

Michael Pittman Jr. was ruled out on Saturday. His absence leaves a big hole inside the Indianapolis Colts offense. Some fantasy players may avoid the Colts offense as a whole, but where some find trash, others find treasures.