    Report: Former Yankees Closer Aroldis Chapman, Royals Agree to 1-Year, $3.8M Contract

    Erin WalshJanuary 19, 2023

    SEATTLE - AUGUST 09: Aroldis Chapman #45 of the New York Yankees pitches during the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 09, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners defeated the Yankees 1-0. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Free-agent reliever Aroldis Chapman has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Royals, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

    Mark Feinsand @Feinsand

    Chapman gets one year at $3.75 million plus performance bonuses from the Royals, per source.

    Chapman spent the last six seasons of his career with the Yankees, earning three All-Star selections. However, he had a rough 2022 campaign, posting an 4.46 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 43 strikeouts and just nine saves in 36.1 innings across 43 games.

    The 34-year-old's struggles were likely a factor in the Yankees moving on from the left-hander. However, his relationship with the franchise appeared fractured after he was left off the team's roster for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians following a missed workout.

    Chapman was scheduled to work out at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 7, but he didn't show up as he remained at his home in Miami. The franchise then told him to remain away from the club.

    "I think he questioned whether he was going to be on the roster or not," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters at the time.

    That said, one team's loss is another's gain, and Kansas City hopes Chapman can return to form in 2023.

    Feinsand reported Jan. 18 that the Royals were among the teams interest in signing Chapman, so it's no surprise the two sides reached an agreement.

    Adding Chapman to help close out games alongside Scott Barlow gives Kansas City some more certainty out of the bullpen in 2023, though they'll likely need to make some other additions to remain competitive.

