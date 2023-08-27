Michael Pittman Jr.'s Updated Fantasy Outlook with Anthony Richardson as Colts' QB1

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The many changes coming to the Indianapolis Colts offense this season have made wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. a highly volatile option for fantasy managers.

Anthony Richardson is taking over as the starting quarterback. The 21-year-old rookie is certainly a tantalizing prospect because of his physical traits and elite athletic profile, but his development as a passer is going to be a key storyline in Indianapolis.

The preseason results weren't totally encouraging in that regard. Richardson had the lowest completion percentage (44.8) among all quarterbacks who attempted at least 20 passes.

That accuracy rate is reflected in Pittman's preseason production. He was targeted eight times in three games, but had just three receptions for 33 yards.

Expectations are muted for the Colts going into this season, though there is plenty of intrigue around Richardson and first-year head coach Shane Steichen.

Richardson seems likely to have a steep development curve after throwing just 393 pass attempts in three seasons at Florida. A healthy receiving corps can do a lot to help the 21-year-old.

Pittman's absence takes away a key piece of Indianapolis' offense. He led the team with 99 receptions and 925 receiving yards in 16 games last season.

The 25-year-old has been targeted a total of 270 times over the past two seasons, racking up 187 catches for 2007 yards and 10 touchdowns during that span. He ranks 10th in the NFL in receptions since 2021.

It's especially encouraging Pittman was able to catch 99 passes last season when the Colts offense was a mess. Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles started a combined five games for the team in 2022.

Steichen is likely to have a very positive impact on the offense after his work over the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as their offensive coordinator.

The run game will likely be Indianapolis' primary source of offense, regardless of what happens with Jonathan Taylor, because of Richardson's speed and strength.

Pittman may not be targeted as frequently as he was in 2022, but the Colts aren't exactly loaded with pass-catchers. He's also a player with limited upside because he doesn't create many big plays. His yards per reception average has decreased in each of the past two years from 12.6 in his rookie season to 12.3 in 2021 and 9.3 in 2022.

Alec Pierce, Isaiah McKenzie and tight end Jelani Woods are the other projected starters for this team.

Pittman is being drafted as the No. 33 wide receiver and 80th overall player in fantasy drafts, per Fantasy Pros. It's a little higher than I would recommend selecting him, especially since George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers is currently WR34 in drafts amid a preseason that has seen him look like a potential superstar.

But for a player likely to get anywhere from seven to nine targets per game, Pittman has value as a potential WR2 or flex player on your roster this season.