Stefon Diggs Fined $10,609 for Taunting Jalen Ramsey in Bills' Week 1 Win over Rams

Harry How/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been fined $10,609 for taunting Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey in the team's Week 1 win last weekend, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The incident occurred after Diggs caught a 53-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to give the Bills a 31-10 lead.

The Bills and Ramsey have some history dating back to when the Rams cornerback called Bills quarterback Josh Allen "trash" in an interview with GQ before Allen's rookie season in Buffalo.

At least five players, including Diggs, were fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 1, per Pelissero.

The NFL began cracking down on unsportsmanlike conduct infractions during the 2021 campaign, and it appears players will only continue to be fined, and flagged in games, despite pushback from fans last year.

Diggs caught eight passes for 122 yards and one touchdown in Buffalo's Week 1 win. He's expected to put together a similarly impressive Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

The 28-year-old has been with the Bills since the 2020 campaign after beginning his career with the Minnesota Vikings, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Maryland.

Diggs has posted at least 1,000 receiving yards, earned two Pro Bowl selections and was an All-Pro selection in his first two seasons with the Bills.