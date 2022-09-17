Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

0 of 4

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Week 2 of the NFL season got off to an exciting start. On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs held off the Los Angeles Chargers, notching a 27-24 win in an AFC West matchup.

There were some impressive fantasy performances in that contest, and there will be plenty more on Sunday and Monday. But before then, fantasy managers will still need to make sure they set the best possible lineups in order to have a successful rest of the week.

That means paying attention to several important injury situations that have developed over the past week, as well as developing contingency plans in case they end up being without key players.

Here are updated positional rankings for Week 2, injured players to keep an eye on and potential waiver-wire targets to pick up if needed.