UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song Odds, Schedule, Predictions

Cory Sandhagen meets Song Yadong in the UFC Vegas 60 main event. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

One week after a wild UFC 279 card, the organization heads back to Las Vegas with an event headlined by Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song in a bantamweight bout.

Fortunately, the weigh-ins went off nearly perfectly. Only an undercard bout between Aspen Ladd and Sara McMann was scrapped when Ladd weighed in two pounds over the 136-pound limit for the bantamweight division.

There's still plenty of intrigue as Sandhagen returns for the first time in nearly a year looking to snap a two-fight losing streak.

The co-main event could wind up stealing the show, though. Gregory Rodrigues meets Chidi Njokuani in a middleweight clash of knockout artists.

Here's a look at the complete card along with the latest odds and predictions for the night's biggest fights.