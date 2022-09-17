FIFA 23: Latest Info on Modes, Gameplay Videos and More

Saabi Jeakespier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Now more than ever, whenever a new sports simulation video game gets ready to drop like the latest FIFA 23 from EA Sports, it's the player ratings that seem to garner the most attention.

Outside of the ratings, what also stands out with the new edition are what's new with the modes and gameplay experience.

FIFA 23 will be the first edition in the series to feature crossplay, so players on the same console generation will be able to play against each other online regardless of whether they have an Xbox or PlayStation console.

For gameplay tweaks, EA Sports is leaning into its HyperMotion 2 technology, which it claims will offer "twice the real-world capture" and "unlock ultra-realistic gameplay in every match across every mode."

The game's most recent trailer highlights the upgrades:

That big revamp atop the usual and expected upgrades across various game modes has the October 1 release looking like the most-hyped entry in the series in a long time.

The latest version also has heightened gameplay features in which gamers can trigger shots with additional power. There are also redesigned set pieces for more control over free kicks, penalties and corners.

As for on-pitch physics, there's advanced impact to make the players' individual limbs more natural for deflections, blocks, situational awareness like avoiding tackles, collisions and other natural interactions.

Perhaps the most important change is the addition of women's club teams from the English and French leagues. The change is also marked by the game's first female cover athlete, Sam Kerr of Chelsea.

Gamers will be able to find new ways to locate their teammates via outside of foot passes, fancy off-the-back passes and volley passes, and don't forget about the improved AI opponents' ability to react and tactically respond to on-pitch situations.

The latest edition drops on September 30 (September 27 for the Ultimate Edition).

Finally, the PC version will have parity with the PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S / Stadia versions. To make sure your PC is compatible and good to go for all of the new generation features, check out this developer diary.