Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase on Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: 'He's a Little Hit or Miss'

Icon Sportswire

Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase offered a scouting report for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs ahead of Sunday's game between the two teams.

Speaking to reporters, Chase praised Diggs for having "great ball skills in the air" but noted "he's a little hit or miss" with technique.

Diggs was a breakout star last season because of his ability to get after the football. The 23-year-old led the league with 11 interceptions, tied for the most by any player in a single season since 1981 (Everson Walls).

All of those turnovers led to Diggs being named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro first team, but there were reasons opposing quarterbacks kept attacking him.

Per ProFootballReference.com, Diggs was charged with allowing 907 yards and 16.8 yards per reception in coverage. He had a missed tackle rate of 16.1 percent.

Pro Football Focus (h/t K.D. Drummond of USA Today) ranked Diggs as the No. 36 overall cornerback by its grading metrics in 2021.

Things did look better for Diggs in the Cowboys' first game this season. He only allowed three catches for 33 yards on six targets. The Alabama alum was in coverage on Mike Evans' touchdown catch in the third quarter that gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 19-3 lead.

It's a small sample size that's hard to draw any big conclusions from, but Diggs certainly has tremendous skills that make him one of the most unique players in the NFL. He's got elite upside when everything is going right.

Sunday figures to be an excellent test of where Diggs' game is at right now, particularly when he's matched up with Chase. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year had 129 yards and one touchdown on 10 catches in Week 1.