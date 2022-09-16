LIV Golf 2022: Dustin Johnson Leads Cam Smith by 3 Strokes After Round 1 in Chicago

Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Dustin Johnson is leading the field after one day of action in the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Rich Harvest Farms in the Chicago area.

Johnson, who finished Friday's Round 1 nine under par, holds a three-stroke lead over the second-place Cameron Smith, who finished tied for fourth in his LIV Golf debut event last weekend in Boston.

Johnson is aiming for his second straight LIV Golf event victory after winning last weekend in Boston with a playoff eagle.

Here's a look at the leaderboard after Day 1:

LIV Golf Chicago Leaderboard

1. Dustin Johnson: -9

2. Cameron Smith: -6

3. Matthew Wolff: -5

T4. Matt Jones: -4

T4. Charles Howell III: -4

T4. Henrik Stenson: -4

T4. Lee Westwood: -4

T8. Charl Schwartzel: -3

T8. Louis Oosthuizen: -3

T8. Bryson DeChambeau: -3

Full results available at LIVGolf.com

Johnson had an impressive showing on the front nine, carding six birdies to move to six under for the day.

The 38-year-old continued his strong outing on the back nine, carding three birdies to keep Smith off the lead.

Smith also had a solid afternoon and is primed to continue putting pressure on Johnson in Round 2 on Saturday. He carded three birdies on the front nine before carding another three on the back nine.

Although Bryson DeChambeau is tied for eighth place at three under, he remains within striking distance of the lead and could make a run on Saturday after carding five birdies and a double-bogey in the first round.

Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson enter Saturday tied for 11th at two under, and Joaquin Niemann and Ian Poulter are tied for 21st at one under par.

With three more rounds to go, this event is anyone's for the taking, and there will be significant pressure on Johnson to continue playing at a high level to hold onto his lead.