Rams' Matt Gay Trolls NFL Uniform Policy in Twitter Photos After Being Fined

Rams' Matt Gay Trolls NFL Uniform Policy in Twitter Photos After Being FinedSeptember 16, 2022
Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay fired back at the NFL on Friday after he was fined for a uniform violation during the team's season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.
Gay divulged in a tweet that the NFL fined him $5,000 for improper pant length, and he added some humorous photos of him wearing long, baggy pants in an effort to troll the decision:
Matt Gay @MGtweetymonster
How to dress as a kicker in the <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> per <a href="https://twitter.com/nflcommish?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflcommish</a> to avoid a $5k pant length fine. Thanks guys now I feel safe and can do my job super well 👍🏼 sorry my third pic I’m showing leg skin <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fined?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fined</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatMcAfeeShow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/barstoolsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@barstoolsports</a> <a href="https://t.co/844tSnbqoE">pic.twitter.com/844tSnbqoE</a>
Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic took video of Gay jogging on the practice field while wearing the large pants as well:
After Gay's tweet, two of his teammates in Jalen Ramsey and David Long Jr. responded in support of the kicker:
Gay, 28, is in the midst of his third season with the Rams after beginning his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.
In addition to helping the Rams win a Super Bowl last season, Gay was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time after making 32 of his 34 field-goal attempts and racking up 144 points.
While the Rams only scored 10 points in their season-opening loss to Buffalo, Gay was locked in, as he made his only extra-point attempt and his only field-goal try, which was from 57 yards out.