    Rams' Matt Gay Trolls NFL Uniform Policy in Twitter Photos After Being Fined

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 16, 2022

    Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay fired back at the NFL on Friday after he was fined for a uniform violation during the team's season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

    Gay divulged in a tweet that the NFL fined him $5,000 for improper pant length, and he added some humorous photos of him wearing long, baggy pants in an effort to troll the decision:

    Matt Gay @MGtweetymonster

    How to dress as a kicker in the <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> per <a href="https://twitter.com/nflcommish?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflcommish</a> to avoid a $5k pant length fine. Thanks guys now I feel safe and can do my job super well 👍🏼 sorry my third pic I’m showing leg skin <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fined?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fined</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatMcAfeeShow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/barstoolsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@barstoolsports</a> <a href="https://t.co/844tSnbqoE">pic.twitter.com/844tSnbqoE</a>

    Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic took video of Gay jogging on the practice field while wearing the large pants as well:

    Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue

    Matt Gay in his extremely non-fineable pants today <a href="https://t.co/qzP2NfhM2A">pic.twitter.com/qzP2NfhM2A</a>

    After Gay's tweet, two of his teammates in Jalen Ramsey and David Long Jr. responded in support of the kicker:

    Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey

    Nah they forreal want all of us to wear the uniform this way 😂… shid is a joke lol <a href="https://t.co/IqRAlW60hD">https://t.co/IqRAlW60hD</a>

    johnny vulture. @davidlongjr

    I was literally about to post this. Of all the things to take a stance on they want to die on THIS hill. <a href="https://t.co/6VmDyKARzl">https://t.co/6VmDyKARzl</a>

    Gay, 28, is in the midst of his third season with the Rams after beginning his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.

    In addition to helping the Rams win a Super Bowl last season, Gay was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time after making 32 of his 34 field-goal attempts and racking up 144 points.

    While the Rams only scored 10 points in their season-opening loss to Buffalo, Gay was locked in, as he made his only extra-point attempt and his only field-goal try, which was from 57 yards out.

