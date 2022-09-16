Rams' Matt Gay Trolls NFL Uniform Policy in Twitter Photos After Being Fined

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay fired back at the NFL on Friday after he was fined for a uniform violation during the team's season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

Gay divulged in a tweet that the NFL fined him $5,000 for improper pant length, and he added some humorous photos of him wearing long, baggy pants in an effort to troll the decision:

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic took video of Gay jogging on the practice field while wearing the large pants as well:

After Gay's tweet, two of his teammates in Jalen Ramsey and David Long Jr. responded in support of the kicker:

Gay, 28, is in the midst of his third season with the Rams after beginning his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.

In addition to helping the Rams win a Super Bowl last season, Gay was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time after making 32 of his 34 field-goal attempts and racking up 144 points.

While the Rams only scored 10 points in their season-opening loss to Buffalo, Gay was locked in, as he made his only extra-point attempt and his only field-goal try, which was from 57 yards out.