Shelby Jordan Dies at Age 70; Former Patriots, Raiders OL Played 12 NFL Seasons

AP Photo/John Amis

Former NFL offensive lineman Shelby Jordan died Friday at the age of 70, the New England Patriots announced:

Jordan spent 12 years in the NFL, seven with the Patriots and five with the Los Angeles Raiders. He appeared in 13 games for the Raiders in 1983 as the squad won the Super Bowl.

The tackle played 151 regular-season games and made 92 starts before retiring after the 1986 season.

The St. Louis native was a linebacker during his college career at Washington University in Missouri. He led the team in tackles in three consecutive seasons while being named an All-American during his senior season.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013, becoming the first player in school history to receive the honor.

"The experiences I had at Washington University left a lasting imprint on my life," Jordan said in 2013. "It was a great orientation to an adult life of responsibility, aspiration and achievement."

Jordan was later drafted by the Houston Oilers in the seventh round in 1973, but he never signed with the team. The 6'7" athlete joined the Patriots a year later and transformed into a reliable offensive lineman for the next decade.