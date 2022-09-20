Report: Cole Beasley, Buccaneers Agree to Contract; Tom Brady Has Had WR on 'Radar'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added depth to their depleted wide receiver group after agreeing to a deal with Cole Beasley.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Bucs will sign Beasley to their practice squad and elevate him to their active roster "soon."

According to Garafolo, Tom Brady has had Beasley on his "radar" for some time.

Beasley, 33, spent the previous three seasons with the Buffalo Bills after seven years in Dallas.

Utilized as a favorite underneath target of Josh Allen, Beasley racked up 80-plus catches each of the last two seasons and has been an effective slot receiver during his career. The Bills released Beasley in March and he surprisingly went unsigned throughout the summer.

Beasley became an increasingly controversial figure last year in Buffalo due to his staunch pushback over the COVID-19 vaccine. It's possible that stance played a part in him remaining on the free-agent market into the 2022 season.

As injuries piled up and games got underway, interest in Beasley began heating up. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported the SMU product had multiple offers on the table after Week 1, but he chose to remain a free agent until Tuesday while looking for the right opportunity.

Beasley ultimately found a fit in Tampa, where he'll likely move immediately into his typical slot role. It remains to be seen whether Beasley can be an effective target after averaging just 8.5 yards per reception last season, but the Bucs' hole at wideout provided the opportunity.

The Buccaneers played their Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints without Chris Godwin and Julio Jones due to injuries.

Mike Evans has been suspended for one game due to a fight with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Tampa's 20-10 win. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the four-time Pro Bowler intends to appeal the decision.

Tampa's offense has been scuffling to start the season with 39 points through two games. Brady was visibly frustrated on the sideline vs. the Saints with how the group was playing.

Adding Beasley may not transform the Bucs into one of the league's best offenses, but Brady's desire to play with him does speak well of what the veteran slot receiver can bring to a team that is trying to win a Super Bowl.