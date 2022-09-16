Canelo Alvarez Cast in 'Creed 3' Movie with Michael B. Jordan

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

A marquee weekend for Saul "Canelo" Alvarez got even bigger on Friday with the announcement the boxing superstar will appear in the new installment in the Creed franchise.

Michael B. Jordan, who is starring in and directing the film, announced on Instagram that Alvarez will have a role in Creed III.

The first two movies in the series have featured appearances and cameos from several boxers, including Tony Bellew, Andre Ward, Gabriel Rosado and Jacob Duran.

It's unclear if Canelo will have a significant role in the movie, or if he will be limited to a cameo appearance. This will mark the super middleweight champion's first film role.

Jordan's announcement comes as Alvarez is preparing to defend the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles against Gennady Golovkin on Saturday in Las Vegas.

It's the third meeting between Canelo and Golovkin. Their first bout ended in a draw, but Alvarez got the better of Triple G in the rematch with a majority decision in September 2018.

The loss remains the only blemish on Golovkin's record thus far. Canelo is coming off a loss to Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight championship on May 7.

Creed III is set to be released on March 3, 2023.