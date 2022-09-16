Fantasy Alert: Chris Godwin out Because of Hamstring Injury for Week 2 vs. Saints

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Godwin suffered a hamstring injury in Tampa Bay's Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. It was his first game back since suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 15 of the 2021 campaign.

When healthy, Godwin is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and a go-to for many fantasy managers.

The 26-year-old is coming off an impressive 2021 campaign despite missing three games due to his knee injury. He caught 98 passes for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games.

Godwin is expected to be equally as impressive this season, provided he can remain healthy. The Penn State product got off to a hot start before suffering an injury against the Cowboys, catching three passes for 35 yards.

However, considering he will be unavailable for Week 2, fantasy managers will need to consider their replacement options.

There are some highly talented receivers available for the taking, too.

Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson is rostered in just 41 percent of Yahoo Sports' fantasy leagues; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson is rostered in just 36 percent of leagues; and Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is rostered in just 54 percent of leagues.

Some long shots that might be available include Julio Jones (rostered in 71 percent of leagues) and rookie Drake London (rostered in 80 percent of leagues).

The Buccaneers are 1-0 on the season but haven't won in New Orleans in the regular season since September 2018. With Godwin sidelined, it could be tough for the team to escape with a win.