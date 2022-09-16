X

    Texas Spent Nearly $280K on Arch Manning, More Prospects' Recruiting Weekend

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 16, 2022

    Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    Texas may not be able to pay Arch Manning to play for the Longhorns, but the university reportedly opened up the vault for the top recruit to make him feel like the king of Austin.

    Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic reported Texas spent nearly $280,000 during Manning's two-day official visit in June. The visit included eight other prospects, but there was no question the school was rolling out a Benjamin Franklin-printed carpet for Manning.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.