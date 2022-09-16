Texas Spent Nearly $280K on Arch Manning, More Prospects' Recruiting Weekend

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Texas may not be able to pay Arch Manning to play for the Longhorns, but the university reportedly opened up the vault for the top recruit to make him feel like the king of Austin.

Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic reported Texas spent nearly $280,000 during Manning's two-day official visit in June. The visit included eight other prospects, but there was no question the school was rolling out a Benjamin Franklin-printed carpet for Manning.

