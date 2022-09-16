Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Was 'So Pissed' During Frustrating Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Fantasy managers were not the only people frustrated with CeeDee Lamb's lack of production in Week 1.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver said he was "pissed off" after finishing with two catches for 29 yards in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Having three No. 1s out there, it makes a difference," Lamb told Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "You know what I'm saying? You got Coop [Amari Cooper] on the outside, killing. You got MG [Michael Gallup] in the slot, killing. And I'm killing it in the slot. It puts people in a funk. Now, when you have just me (of those three) right now, it's easy. …Throughout the game, I was so pissed like, 'What is going on?' I had to have a flashback. 'Yeah, you're going to get all the attention now. This is what they were talking about.'"



