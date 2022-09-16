NASCAR at Bristol 2022: Odds, Preview and Top StorylinesSeptember 16, 2022
NASCAR at Bristol 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines
The start of the NASCAR Cup Series postseason delivered a few unexpected twists.
None of the 16 drivers who qualified for the playoffs won the round-of-16 races at Darlington and Kansas. Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace each won their first events of the season at those tracks.
Christopher Bell is the only driver in the playoffs who booked a spot in the round of 12 on points. He leads the playoff point standings going into Saturday night's race at Bristol.
William Byron and Denny Hamlin are directly behind Bell in the playoff standings, and they appear to be the safest drivers to make it into the round of 12. Joey Logano in fourth is also 40 points clear of the bubble.
Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick enter Bristol on the outside looking in at the 12 spots allotted for the next round.
Busch is the most fascinating case of all drivers this weekend. He comes into Bristol after finally nailing down a team to race for in 2023. Busch is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and compete for Richard Childress Racing.
The announcement may have come at a perfect time for Busch since Bristol is one of his best tracks. He won the dirt race on the Tennessee short track in April and has eight career Cup Series wins on the paved surface at Bristol.
Bass Pro Shops Night Race Odds
Denny Hamlin (+700; bet $100 to win $700)
Kyle Busch (+700)
Chase Elliott (+750)
Kyle Larson (+750)
Christopher Bell (+800)
Kevin Harvick (+900)
Tyler Reddick (+1200)
Joey Logano (+1500)
William Byron (+1500)
Ross Chastain (+1500)
Ryan Blaney (+1500)
Martin Truex Jr. (+1500)
Bubba Wallace (+2500)
Alex Bowman (+3000)
Daniel Suarez (+4000)
Chase Briscoe (+4000)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
All Eyes on Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch settled his plans for the 2023 season just in time for a trip to one of his favorite race tracks.
Busch announced a deal with Richard Childress Racing after months of speculation regarding what his move would be for the 2023 season and beyond.
The lifting of the stress about his future plans could allow Busch to drive with comfort on Saturday night.
Busch needs a strong run to put himself into the round of 12. He sits two points behind Austin Cindric for 12th place. Busch's future teammate, Tyler Reddick, is also two points in front of the No. 18 car driver.
Busch has had a ton of success at Bristol in different stages of his career. He won five races at Bristol between 2007-11 and won one race there in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The current Joe Gibbs Racing driver also captured the checkered flag for the spring dirt race at Bristol earlier this season.
All eyes will be on Busch this weekend at Bristol because of the new contract he has and the string of wins he produced at the short track.
It would be fitting if Busch capped his week with a victory under the lights to secure a spot in the next round of the postseason.
Even if he does not win, Busch should put together a strong enough run to vault him over the playoff bubble.
Kevin Harvick Needs to Win and Advance
Kevin Harvick has had the worst start to the postseason of any driver.
Harvick landed in 33rd and 36th at Darlington and Kansas with a pair of DNFs. Those results put him 35 points back of the bubble going into Bristol.
Harvick would need a high finish and for everyone in front of him to crash out of the race to even have a hope to advance on points, so that means the No. 4 team will be going all in for the win.
The No. 4 team was in a similar situation at the end of the regular season, and then Harvick pulled out wins at Michigan and Richmond.
Harvick needs a victory to feel safe about his playoff prospects. That desperation could bring out a more aggressive drive from Harvick, or an alternate pit strategy in certain stages of the race to get ahead.
Harvick is the only one of the 16 playoff drivers who is essentially in a must-win situation to advance. The three other drivers on the wrong end of the bubble are within 10 points of Reddick and Cindric.
How Will Race for Playoff Spots Shake Out?
The first two races of the NASCAR postseason had unexpected results to say the least.
Eleven of the 12 spots in the round of 12 are still up for grabs since none of the playoff drivers captured wins at Darlington and Kansas.
William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano are all 40 points clear of the bubble and should clinch spots in the round of 12 with decent runs at Bristol.
Ryan Blaney has a 36-point edge on the bubble, Alex Bowman is 30 points in front, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain have buffers of 28, 27 an 26 points.
All of those drivers should be safe as long as an early wreck does not derail their nights.
Daniel Suarez, Reddick, Cindric, Busch, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe and Harvick will likely be fighting for the final three spots all night.
Suarez is six points ahead of the bubble, while Reddick and Cindric are each two points ahead. Busch, Dillon and Briscoe are all within 10 points of the cut line. Harvick is 35 points back.
One change in position could cost those drivers a spot in the postseason. We should expect hard driving from the start as they try to make it over the cut line and into the round of 12.
A win for any of those drivers would be huge, and it could shift the dynamic of the next round because one team would come into it with more confidence than others.
