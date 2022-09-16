NASCAR at Bristol 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

0 of 4

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The start of the NASCAR Cup Series postseason delivered a few unexpected twists.

None of the 16 drivers who qualified for the playoffs won the round-of-16 races at Darlington and Kansas. Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace each won their first events of the season at those tracks.

Christopher Bell is the only driver in the playoffs who booked a spot in the round of 12 on points. He leads the playoff point standings going into Saturday night's race at Bristol.

William Byron and Denny Hamlin are directly behind Bell in the playoff standings, and they appear to be the safest drivers to make it into the round of 12. Joey Logano in fourth is also 40 points clear of the bubble.

Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick enter Bristol on the outside looking in at the 12 spots allotted for the next round.

Busch is the most fascinating case of all drivers this weekend. He comes into Bristol after finally nailing down a team to race for in 2023. Busch is set to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and compete for Richard Childress Racing.

The announcement may have come at a perfect time for Busch since Bristol is one of his best tracks. He won the dirt race on the Tennessee short track in April and has eight career Cup Series wins on the paved surface at Bristol.