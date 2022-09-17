Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position RundownSeptember 17, 2022
While fantasy football managers must be cautious about overreacting to early season anomalies, they also need to be careful about simply dismissing what's happening because it's early.
A win now is worth just as much as a win in December. Conversely, stacking up too many losses now could leave you out of playoff position if you aren't careful.
In other words, you simply need to nail—or try to nail, rather—your decisions on a week-to-week basis. To help with that, we're laying out rankings for each of the four offensive skill positions for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season and spotlighting a player worth watching at every spot.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. TEN)
2. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. MIN)
3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. MIA)
4. Russell Wilson, DEN (vs. HOU)
5. Kyler Murray, ARI (at LV)
6. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. CHI)
7. Tom Brady, TB (at NO)
8. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. ATL)
9. Carson Wentz, WAS (at DET)
10. Joe Burrow, CIN (at DAL)
There was plenty to like about Hurts' debut even though he completed just 56.3 percent of his passes and didn't throw for a score. That's because he also carried the ball 17 times for 90 yards and a touchdown.
He is one of only 10 players to have 90-plus rushing yards so far. He is one of six players in that group to have rushed for a score.
That's where the excitement with Hurts resides. He can be helpful with the pass (16 touchdowns last season), but his involvement and effectiveness in the running game elevates his floor and pushes his potential production into the elite tier.
Running Back
Top 20
1. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at JAX)
2. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at NYG)
3. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. CAR)
4. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at PHI)
5. D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. WAS)
6. Joe Mixon, CIN (at DAL)
7. Leonard Fournette, TB (at NO)
8. Derrick Henry, TEN (at BUF)
9. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. TB)
10. James Conner, ARI (at LV)
11. Antonio Gibson, WAS (at DET)
12. Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. HOU)
13. Najee Harris, PIT (vs. NE)
14. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. CHI)
15. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. NYJ)
16. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. CIN)
17. Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. MIN)
18. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. ARI)
19. Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. ATL)
20. AJ Dillon, GB (vs. CHI)
Is it possible this season's best fantasy player will be a second-round pick? It's too early to make that claim yet, but Barkley has the talent and pedigree to pull it off.
Given his absurd skill level—as a rusher and pass-catcher—it almost feels like he should have been one of the first players taken overall. However, injuries really torpedoed his stock after an explosive rookie campaign and solid sophomore sequel.
If he is finally healthy again, he could make performances like his Week 1 effort (24 touches for 194 yards and a touchdown) become his norm.
Wide Receiver
Top 20
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at PHI)
2. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. ATL)
3. Davante Adams, LV (vs. ARI)
4. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. TEN)
5. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at DAL)
6. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at BAL)
7. Michael Pittman, Jr. IND (at JAX)
8. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. SEA)
9. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. MIN)
10. Mike Evans, TB (at NO)
11. DJ Moore, CAR (at NYG)
12. Terry McLaurin, WAS (at DET)
13. Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. NE)
14. Brandin Cooks, HOU (at DEN)
15. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. WAS)
16. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. CIN)
17. Marquise Brown, ARI (at LV)
18. Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. HOU)
19. Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. HOU)
20. Tee Higgins, CIN (at DAL)
The concerns about Hill moving from Kansas City to Miami were warranted. It's a great weather upgrade, but the quarterback drop off from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa is steep.
Turns out, that may not matter much, because Hill is such a special talent.
If nothing else, the Dolphins seemingly plan to get a ton of mileage out of their offseason splash. Hill had 12 targets and a carry in his Miami debut, tallying an even 100 scrimmage yards in the process.
Tight End
Top 10
1. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. MIA)
2. Darren Waller, LV (vs. ARI)
3. George Kittle, SF (vs. SEA)
4. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at LAR)
5. T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. WAS)
6. Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. CIN)
7. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. MIN)
8. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. NE)
9. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. ATL)
10. Zach Ertz, ARI (at LV)
Look, it's no fun when an early pick lays an egg in the opener, and it's even tempting to reach for the panic button.
Don't make that mistake with Pitts. Sure, you expected a lot more than two catches for 19 yards, but once you look under the hood, you can find ample reason for encouragement, as The Ringer's Danny Kelly observed:
"Pitts played 63 of a possible 75 snaps (84 percent), running a route on 28 of 37 team dropbacks (76 percent) while matching Drake London for the team high with seven targets (good for a 21 percent target rate). He ran 74 percent of his routes while aligned in the slot or in-line. That's the type of usage you’re looking for from a top tight end."
Pitts has some monster outings in his near future. Even if the breakthrough doesn't come in Week 2, practice patience and enjoy the huge stat lines when they arrive.