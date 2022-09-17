Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

0 of 4

While fantasy football managers must be cautious about overreacting to early season anomalies, they also need to be careful about simply dismissing what's happening because it's early.

A win now is worth just as much as a win in December. Conversely, stacking up too many losses now could leave you out of playoff position if you aren't careful.

In other words, you simply need to nail—or try to nail, rather—your decisions on a week-to-week basis. To help with that, we're laying out rankings for each of the four offensive skill positions for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season and spotlighting a player worth watching at every spot.

