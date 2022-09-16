Chargers QB Justin Herbert's Rib Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Cartilage

Justin Herbert (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been diagnosed with a fracture to his rib cartilage.

Head coach Brandon Staley announced the injury on Friday, adding Herbert will be listed as day to day.

Herbert was sacked twice and hit eight other times during a Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. While he played the entire game, he looked in distress during the game's late stages and the team announced afterwards he was dealing with a rib injury.

"You're not going to see a quarterback at any level of football play tougher and do more for their team and will their team to give them a chance more than him," Staley told reporters after the 27-24 defeat.

The 2020 first-round pick played 32 of a possible 33 games over his first two seasons with the Chargers, missing no contests because of injury. He didn't start Week 1 of his rookie campaign before taking over the following week and he never looked back.

He's completed 72 percent of his throws for 613 yards with six touchdowns and one interception across two games so far in 2022.

Chase Daniel, who's made just five starts across 13 NFL seasons, is next on the Bolts' QB depth chart if Herbert is limited or has to miss time. Easton Stick is the team's other reserve option.

Herbert was a preseason MVP candidate after an impressive progression over his first two years.

The Chargers do have a few extra days to rest and regroup thanks to playing on Thursday in Week 2. Their next game is at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 25.