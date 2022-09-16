X

    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Deemed Lucky by Twitter to Escape with Win vs. Chargers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 16, 2022

    Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a critical 27-24 victory over the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Thursday's divisional showdown and didn't turn it over once.

    On paper, that is an excellent day, especially since he threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

    Yet sometimes the story goes beyond the statistics.

    Mahomes threw two interceptions that were overturned by penalties. He threw a pick to Asante Samuel Jr., but it was overturned after a review showed the cornerback didn't control the catch to the ground. Throw in another near-pick in the end zone that Samuel may have returned 100 yards for a touchdown, and the four-time Pro Bowler benefitted from some serious luck.

    Social media certainly noticed:

    Jake Liscow @JakeLiscow

    Mahomes getting the gigaluck on turnover worthy throws tonight huh

    Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski

    Patrick Mahomes interception luck is undefeated <a href="https://t.co/DsVfSuK1J2">https://t.co/DsVfSuK1J2</a>

    Goodberry @JoeGoodberry

    That's like the 6th turnover worthy throw by Mahomes

    Cameron Magruder @ScooterMagruder

    Mahomes is wyling

    Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL

    Mahomes is going to get an awful grade from <a href="https://twitter.com/PFF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PFF</a>

    Connor Livesay @ConnorNFLDraft

    Mahomes gotta be the luckiest QB of all time lol <br><br>Also the most talented, but his interception luck is ridiculous

    Jacob Morley @JacobMorley

    I’ve never seen anyone get away with throwing INT’s like Mahomes. <br><br>It’s remarkable. It cant be luck.

    Sam Monson @PFF_Sam

    What we all expected when we came into a Mahomes vs Herbert game was more turnover-worthy plays between the two of them than you can shake a stick at.

    Chet @ChetGresham

    Mahomes had too many bad throws tonight. Got pretty lucky all things considered.

    Yet it is a testament to Mahomes' greatness that he also managed to dazzle on multiple occasions even when avoiding so many turnovers. He evaded pressure and uncorked a beautiful touchdown pass to Jerick McKinnon for the home team's first score and then cut into a 10-point deficit with an unreal off-balance throw to Justin Watson for a 41-yard score.

    NFL @NFL

    The play is never over when <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@patrickmahomes</a> has the ball. 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LACvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LACvsKC</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/Fa02SqOP1P">https://t.co/Fa02SqOP1P</a> <a href="https://t.co/pifmAyjunl">pic.twitter.com/pifmAyjunl</a>

    Yahoo Fantasy Sports @YahooFantasy

    Patrick Mahomes thinking about throwing a TD from a normal arm angle <a href="https://t.co/tMWUlVSxZa">pic.twitter.com/tMWUlVSxZa</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    MAHOMES DART TO WATSON FOR SIX!🎯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/aMvzyg0sbV">pic.twitter.com/aMvzyg0sbV</a>

    Ty Hill @cheetah

    Good ball 15 🥹

    James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV

    Patrick Mahomes has been intercepted three times tonight. Two of them were negated by penalty and another was overturned. So Mahomes hasn't been intercepted tonight. Then he goes and make a ridiculous throw moving up in the pocket. Can't give him extra opportunities.

    It was fitting, though, that the most important play of the game for the Chiefs was the result of their defensive back completing an interception when the Chargers couldn't.

    Just when it looked as if Los Angeles would take the lead in the fourth quarter, Jaylen Watson picked off Justin Herbert and returned it 99 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JAYLEN WATSON 99-YARD INT TO THE HOUSE ‼️<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonPrime?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonPrime</a>)<a href="https://t.co/cYdt3pZLwQ">pic.twitter.com/cYdt3pZLwQ</a>

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    One team dropped their 100-yard pick-six and the other one caught theirs.

    Kansas City never relinquished the lead from there and took an important step toward winning a seventh straight division crown.

    Even if its quarterback needed a little luck along the way.

