Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Deemed Lucky by Twitter to Escape with Win vs. Chargers

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a critical 27-24 victory over the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers in Thursday's divisional showdown and didn't turn it over once.

On paper, that is an excellent day, especially since he threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Yet sometimes the story goes beyond the statistics.

Mahomes threw two interceptions that were overturned by penalties. He threw a pick to Asante Samuel Jr., but it was overturned after a review showed the cornerback didn't control the catch to the ground. Throw in another near-pick in the end zone that Samuel may have returned 100 yards for a touchdown, and the four-time Pro Bowler benefitted from some serious luck.

Yet it is a testament to Mahomes' greatness that he also managed to dazzle on multiple occasions even when avoiding so many turnovers. He evaded pressure and uncorked a beautiful touchdown pass to Jerick McKinnon for the home team's first score and then cut into a 10-point deficit with an unreal off-balance throw to Justin Watson for a 41-yard score.

It was fitting, though, that the most important play of the game for the Chiefs was the result of their defensive back completing an interception when the Chargers couldn't.

Just when it looked as if Los Angeles would take the lead in the fourth quarter, Jaylen Watson picked off Justin Herbert and returned it 99 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

Kansas City never relinquished the lead from there and took an important step toward winning a seventh straight division crown.

Even if its quarterback needed a little luck along the way.