Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'Wish I Could Play Madden' the Way Pat Mahomes Plays Football

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes made yet another spectacular play for the team's first touchdown Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, which drew the attention of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Mahomes scrambled for a while before firing a sidearm throw to Jerick McKinnon for the nine-yard score:

Parsons took to Twitter to express his desire to make dazzling plays like Mahomes does. No, he's not looking for a position change, but instead, he was referring to his play in Madden:

The way Mahomes plays football is unlike anything seen before in the NFL, as he uses his natural talent and instincts to excel at off-script plays. He thrives in chaos and looks like he enjoys pressure situations.

Thursday's play was just another addition to the 26-year-old's already impressive highlight reel.