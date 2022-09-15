Lions' D'Andre Swift Says He'll 'Most Definitely' Play in Week 2 Despite Ankle Injury

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift plans on taking the field Sunday to build on his impressive Week 1 effort.

While Swift missed Thursday's practice because of an ankle injury, he told ESPN's Eric Woodyard (h/t Jeanna Trotman of WXYZ Detroit) he will "most definitely" play against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

That is welcome news for the Lions because Swift was brilliant during a season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

He ran for 144 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries while adding three catches for 31 yards in the aerial attack. He kept Detroit within striking distance in the early going, but the NFC North team's comeback fell short in the 38-35 defeat.

Swift was highly regarded coming out of Georgia, but he is yet to truly make his mark as a game-changing running back at the NFL level. He appeared in 13 games in each of his first two seasons, running for 521 yards in 2020 and 617 yards in 2021.

That is solid production, especially combined with his 809 combined receiving yards in his first two seasons, but the Swift that was on display against the Eagles looked like someone who could challenge for the rushing title.

There may be plenty of rushing room against the Commanders too considering they allowed 6.8 yards per carry during their Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. James Robinson scored a touchdown on the ground, while Travis Etienne Jr. had 47 yards on just four carries.

Detroit may need to win offensive shootouts if Week 1 was any indication, and the offense is far more explosive when Swift is on the field.

It sounds like he will be Sunday.